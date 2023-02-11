Saturday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (7-17) matching up with the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 win as our model heavily favors UMKC.

The Tommies won their most recent outing 75-70 against Oral Roberts on Thursday.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 75, St. Thomas 56

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies took down the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 17 in our computer rankings) in a 70-64 win on January 28 -- their signature win of the season.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 12

75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on February 9

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on January 14

62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 1

67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 19

St. Thomas Performance Insights