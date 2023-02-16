How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) square off against the Washington Wizards (27-30) on February 16, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA League Pass
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 25-16 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 10th.
- The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are only 2.4 more points than the Wizards allow (113.5).
- Minnesota has a 20-13 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are putting up 117.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (114).
- In 2022-23, Minnesota is ceding 114.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 116.9.
- In home games, the Timberwolves are making 1.6 more threes per game (12.7) than on the road (11.1). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (35.5%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Anderson
|Questionable
|Back
|Rudy Gobert
|Questionable
|Groin
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Out
|Calf
