The Minnesota Wild (28-21-5) take on the Dallas Stars (30-14-11) at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Wild fell to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their last outing, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Wild have a 3-6-1 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 19 total goals (nine power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.1%) while giving up 28 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Friday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.2)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (28-21-5 overall) have an 8-5-13 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Minnesota is 7-7-2 (16 points) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-5-1 record, good for three points.

Minnesota has finished 5-6-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Wild have scored at least three goals 32 times, and are 22-7-3 in those games (to record 47 points).

In the 26 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 17-8-1 to record 35 points.

In the 29 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 15-13-1 (31 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Wild finished 12-7-4 in those matchups (28 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 3.29 12th 11th 2.85 Goals Allowed 2.55 2nd 18th 31.4 Shots 32.1 16th 9th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 14th 8th 23.8% Power Play % 23.6% 9th 9th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 83.9% 2nd

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

