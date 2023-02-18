Saturday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 victory for Northwestern, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Golden Gophers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 95-92 win over Nebraska.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Gophers beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 95-92 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 95) on January 18

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 95) on December 3

77-65 over Liberty (No. 103) on November 27

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 170) on December 22

101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 214) on November 13

Minnesota Performance Insights