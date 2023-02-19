The Minnesota Wild (29-21-5) take on the Nashville Predators (25-21-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild knocked off the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-205) Predators (+175) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have put together a 24-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild have an implied win probability of 67.2%.

Minnesota and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 27 of 55 games this season.

Wild vs. Predators Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 157 (25th) Goals 140 (29th) 155 (10th) Goals Allowed 155 (10th) 42 (10th) Power Play Goals 27 (28th) 34 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (16th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over once.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 2.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 25th in the league with 157 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Wild have given up the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 155 (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 18th in the league with a +2 goal differential .

