Minnesota vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (13-13) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.
The Golden Gophers' most recent game was a 76-62 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 80, Minnesota 66
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- On February 15, the Golden Gophers picked up their best win of the season, a 95-92 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings.
- The Golden Gophers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 98) on January 18
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 98) on December 3
- 77-65 over Liberty (No. 104) on November 27
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 22
- 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 13
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 70th in college basketball, while conceding 73.9 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -65 scoring differential.
- In Big Ten action, Minnesota has averaged 3.4 fewer points (68.1) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Golden Gophers are putting up 73.4 points per game, 5.5 more than they are averaging on the road (67.9).
- At home Minnesota is allowing 70.8 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than it is on the road (79.9).
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Gophers are putting up 63.5 points per contest, eight fewer points than their season average (71.5).
