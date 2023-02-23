Thursday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-15) matching up with the North Dakota State Bison (16-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for St. Thomas, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tommies are coming off of a 71-57 win against Western Illinois in their last game on Saturday.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, North Dakota State 67

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

When the Tommies beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 211 in our computer rankings, on January 14 by a score of 76-75, it was their signature win of the year so far.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 211) on February 9

70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on January 28

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 251) on December 8

71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 306) on February 18

62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 317) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. Thomas Performance Insights