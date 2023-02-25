St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-9) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-66 win for North Dakota, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Tommies head into this matchup after a 64-44 loss to North Dakota State on Thursday.
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 69, St. Thomas 66
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Tommies took down the South Dakota Coyotes in a 70-64 win on January 28. It was their best win of the season.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 14
- 75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 9
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 8
- 71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 309) on February 18
- 62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 316) on December 1
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies score 63.2 points per game (219th in college basketball) and allow 63.9 (166th in college basketball) for a -19 scoring differential overall.
- St. Thomas is scoring 63.1 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (63.2).
- The Tommies are scoring 62.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.7).
- St. Thomas allows 59.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67.6 on the road.
- On offense, the Tommies have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 65.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 63.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
