The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 121-113 loss to the Hornets (his previous game) McDaniels posted 11 points.

Below, we break down McDaniels' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.3 Assists -- 2.0 2.6 PRA -- 17.3 18 PR 15.5 15.3 15.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaden McDaniels' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 105.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.1 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 118.3 points per game.

The Warriors give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 38 9 7 3 0 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McDaniels or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.