Sunday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (18-8) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-18) at Williams Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-65, with heavily favored Purdue securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Golden Gophers head into this matchup following a 71-67 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Minnesota vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Minnesota 65

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Gophers secured their signature win of the season on February 15, a 95-92 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Gophers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

77-65 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 27

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on December 3

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 109) on January 18

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 22

101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Minnesota Performance Insights