Wednesday's game between the Penn State Lady Lions (13-16) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-18) at Target Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Penn State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 77-69 victory over Purdue in their most recent game on Sunday.

Minnesota vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 73, Minnesota 72

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers notched their best win of the season on February 26 by registering a 77-69 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Gophers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

95-92 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 15

77-65 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 27

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on January 18

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 112) on December 3

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on December 22

Minnesota Performance Insights