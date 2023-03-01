The Penn State Lady Lions (13-16) will try to halt a 10-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

Penn State has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

When it scores more than 73.7 points, Penn State is 8-4.

The Golden Gophers record 71.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 72.6 the Lady Lions give up.

When Minnesota totals more than 72.6 points, it is 10-3.

Minnesota is 8-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Golden Gophers shoot 37.3% from the field, 13.5% lower than the Lady Lions allow defensively.

The Lady Lions shoot 36.5% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Golden Gophers allow.

Minnesota Schedule