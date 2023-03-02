Coming off a victory last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Turn on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Wild and Canucks take the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/10/2022 Canucks Wild 3-0 MIN
10/20/2022 Wild Canucks 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 164 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Wild's 170 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 61 37 34 71 46 45 25%
Mats Zuccarello 59 20 37 57 36 36 38.8%
Joel Eriksson Ek 61 21 25 46 8 35 47.7%
Matthew Boldy 61 16 24 40 27 38 56.1%
Marcus Johansson 60 13 15 28 24 24 40.9%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have given up 238 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
  • The Canucks' 201 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 58 28 48 76 37 40 43.3%
Quinn Hughes 56 5 52 57 35 45 100%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 59 20 34 54 41 44 52.5%
Andrei Kuzmenko 59 28 26 54 18 24 -
Brock Boeser 52 11 27 38 16 18 29.4%

