Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 108-101 win against the Clippers, Edwards totaled 18 points, three steals and two blocks.

Below, we break down Edwards' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.6 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 4.8 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.3 PRA 37.5 35 32.2 PR 33.5 30.5 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.6 1.9



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Lakers

Edwards is responsible for attempting 22.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the second-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.

The Lakers give up 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 38 29 4 2 3 0 1

