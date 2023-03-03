Kyle Anderson plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Anderson, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 108-101 win over the Clippers.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.7 9.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.4 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.0 PRA 20.5 17.7 19.8 PR 16.5 13.6 15.8 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.4



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.6 threes per game, or 3.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the second-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.9 points per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers give up 45.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2022 29 14 7 8 0 2 2 12/29/2021 30 8 4 2 0 0 0 12/9/2021 15 7 4 4 1 2 0 10/24/2021 20 2 2 0 0 1 0

