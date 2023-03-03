Friday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the Saint Thomas Tommies (12-16) squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-19) at 1:30 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for St. Thomas, who are favored by our model.

The Tommies are coming off of a 74-68 win over North Dakota in their most recent game on Saturday.

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 71, Western Illinois 63

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

When the Tommies took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 162 in our computer rankings, on February 25 by a score of 74-68, it was their best victory of the year so far.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on January 28

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 14

75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 9

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on December 8

71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 312) on February 18

St. Thomas Performance Insights