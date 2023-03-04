St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-5) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (13-16) at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Tommies won their most recent matchup 61-50 against Western Illinois on Friday.
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 79, St. Thomas 54
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Tommies took down the No. 163-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 74-68, on February 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 28
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on January 14
- 75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on February 9
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 8
- 71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 311) on February 18
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 63.5 points per game (216th in college basketball) and giving up 63.6 (157th in college basketball).
- In Summit games, St. Thomas has averaged 0.2 more points (63.7) than overall (63.5) in 2022-23.
- The Tommies are putting up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (63.7).
- St. Thomas is allowing fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (67.6).
- The Tommies are scoring 63.7 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (63.5).
