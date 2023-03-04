The Sacramento Kings (37-25) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves defeated the Lakers on Friday, 110-102. Rudy Gobert scored a team-high 22 points (and added three assists and 14 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 22 14 3 1 2 0 Anthony Edwards 19 5 2 4 2 5 Naz Reid 15 8 2 2 0 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he produces 4.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.5 per game), and he contributes 13.6 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves get 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (7.4 per game), and he produces 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. His assist average ranks him ninth in the league.

The Timberwolves receive 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 23.1 4.8 4 1.8 1.2 2.3 Rudy Gobert 11.7 8.7 0.8 0.2 1.4 0 Jaden McDaniels 12.4 4.3 2.3 0.9 0.6 1.5 Naz Reid 12.5 5.5 1.8 0.8 0.5 1.6 Kyle Anderson 8.4 4.7 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.3

