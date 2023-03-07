Tuesday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the Portland Pilots (22-8) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Gonzaga squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Bulldogs enter this contest following a 79-64 win against BYU on Monday.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Gonzaga vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 69, Portland 63

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the No. 23-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Gonzaga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

The Bulldogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (12).

Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins

73-72 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 21

79-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 19

71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 55) on December 1

63-53 at home over Portland (No. 61) on February 11

73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 61) on January 14

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots' best win this season came in a 66-60 victory on November 24 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

Portland has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24

61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 101) on February 27

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 101) on December 19

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball while giving up 59.4 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball) and have a +414 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Gonzaga averages fewer points per contest (72.1) than its overall average (72.8).

The Bulldogs are scoring 71.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 74.2 points per contest.

Gonzaga is giving up 53.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.9).

The Bulldogs have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 69.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.8 points fewer than the 72.8 they've scored this year.

Portland Performance Insights