The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Conley tallied 24 points in his last game, which ended in a 138-134 win versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.8 Assists 5.5 7.3 6.0 PRA 20.5 20.7 20.7 PR 14.5 13.4 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the 76ers

The Timberwolves average the second-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.2 points per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 41.6 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 29 14 1 8 2 0 1 11/13/2022 32 3 1 8 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.