Kyle Anderson and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-94 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Anderson posted seven points.

Below we will look at Anderson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 10.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.5 PRA 20.5 17.8 21.3 PR 16.5 13.7 16.8 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Anderson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 5.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 4.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Anderson's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.

On defense, the Nets have given up 112.7 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Nets are the fourth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 12.1 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2022 15 10 3 2 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Anderson or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.