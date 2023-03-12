Two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings will clash when the fourth-place Minnesota Wild (38-21-7) visit the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (23-32-11) on Sunday, March 12 at Mullett Arena.

You can see the Coyotes-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Wild vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/6/2023 Coyotes Wild 3-2 ARI
1/14/2023 Wild Coyotes 2-1 MIN
11/27/2022 Wild Coyotes 4-3 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 169 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 184 goals scored (2.8 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Wild have given up 11 goals (1.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 23 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 64 21 40 61 38 39 39.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 66 22 26 48 9 38 47.7%
Matthew Boldy 66 18 26 44 33 44 57.3%
Marcus Johansson 65 14 17 31 24 24 42.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes give up 3.5 goals per game (230 in total), 24th in the league.
  • With 180 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 31 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 66 27 39 66 43 41 36.5%
Nick Schmaltz 50 21 25 46 46 45 42.4%
Lawson Crouse 61 21 15 36 27 25 42.2%
Matias Maccelli 48 5 30 35 34 22 0%
Barrett Hayton 66 11 18 29 31 28 49.6%

