The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, square off versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 136-115 win over the Hawks, McDaniels totaled 19 points and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.7 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists -- 2.0 1.6 PRA 18.5 17.5 19.9 PR 16.5 15.5 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaden McDaniels' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are eighth in the league, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the best squad in the league, giving up 22.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.7 makes per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 39 17 6 4 1 3 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McDaniels or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.