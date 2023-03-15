On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Boston Celtics (47-22), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-5) 233.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-4.5) 233.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Celtics (-5.5) 233.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.7 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.3 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (10th in NBA) and allow 115.7 (18th in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score a combined 233.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 228 points per game combined, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has covered 36 times in 69 chances against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 32-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +35000 +10000 +115
Celtics +340 +155 -

