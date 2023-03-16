West Virginia vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 9-seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) take the court against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup begins at 12:15 PM, on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup.
West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|137.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|West Virginia (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|140
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- West Virginia has covered 17 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
- Maryland has put together a 20-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Terrapins games have gone over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate West Virginia lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 41st-biggest change.
- The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Terrapins' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).
- Maryland's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.