March Madness Preview: How to Watch NCAA Games, Odds & Game Information - March 17
The 16-game NCAA Tournament slate on March 17 includes First Round action, which is highlighted by a tilt between No. 12 VCU and No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA). For March Madness odds, betting insights, game times, and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the remainder of this piece.
Watch select March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
First Round Odds and How to Watch
No. 10 USC Trojans vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch USC vs Michigan State
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
USC vs Michigan State Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Xavier
- TV: truTV
Kennesaw State vs Xavier Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 14 UCSB Gauchos vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch UCSB vs Baylor
- TV: TNT
UCSB vs Baylor Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 12 VCU Rams vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA)
- TV: TBS
VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA) Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 15 Vermont Catamounts vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Vermont vs Marquette
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Vermont vs Marquette Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Iowa State
- TV: truTV
Pittsburgh vs Iowa State Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch NC State vs Creighton
- TV: TNT
NC State vs Creighton Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 13 Iona Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Iona vs UConn
- TV: TBS
Iona vs UConn Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Purdue
- TV: TNT
No. 11 Providence Friars vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Providence vs Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Providence vs Kentucky Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 12 Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Drake vs Miami
- TV: TBS
Drake vs Miami Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga
- TV: truTV
Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 8 Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Memphis
- TV: TNT
Florida Atlantic vs Memphis Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 14 Montana State Bobcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
How to Watch Montana State vs Kansas State
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Montana State vs Kansas State Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 9:55 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Kent State vs Indiana
- TV: TBS
Kent State vs Indiana Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
How to Watch Arizona State vs TCU
- TV: truTV
Arizona State vs TCU Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
Odds are current as of March 17 at 6:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.