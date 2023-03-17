Friday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) at Ball Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-68 and heavily favors Gonzaga to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:35 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 15.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 153.5 total.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -15.5

Gonzaga -15.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -1600, Grand Canyon +900

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Grand Canyon 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-15.5)



Gonzaga (-15.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Gonzaga has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Grand Canyon is 13-16-0. The Bulldogs are 17-13-0 and the Antelopes are 21-8-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 162.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total. Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while Grand Canyon has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (264th in college basketball). They have a +482 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Gonzaga comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It is collecting 33.6 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Gonzaga knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (11th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from deep.

The Bulldogs average 109.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

Gonzaga has won the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +297 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon wins the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, 64th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.4.

Grand Canyon knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Grand Canyon has lost the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (340th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.