How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.
- The 75 points per game the Hoosiers record are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).
- When Indiana totals more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Kent State is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.
- The Golden Flashes put up 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.5).
- Kent State is 23-4 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana scores 80.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers give up 65.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.2 in away games.
- In home games, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- Kent State is putting up more points at home (83.9 per game) than on the road (68.3).
- At home the Golden Flashes are conceding 65.7 points per game, 0.5 more than they are on the road (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kent State sinks fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|W 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|MVP Arena
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 76-57
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Akron
|W 79-73
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|W 93-78
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/17/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
