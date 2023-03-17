The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) against the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at 9:40 PM ET. The Wildcats' Markquis Nowell and the Bobcats' Raequan Battle are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State dropped its most recent game to TCU, 80-67, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson was its high scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 14 7 3 0 0 2 Desi Sills 14 2 2 1 4 1 Markquis Nowell 11 3 5 0 0 1

Montana State's Last Game

In its previous game, Montana State beat Northern Arizona on Wednesday, 85-78. Battle scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed two assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raequan Battle 25 1 2 1 0 3 Darius Brown II 15 5 4 0 0 1 Jubrile Belo 14 4 2 0 0 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell paces his squad in assists per game (7.6), and also puts up 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson leads his team in both points (17.7) and rebounds (7) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Desi Sills posts 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter posts 6.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.5% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Montana State Players to Watch

Battle is No. 1 on the Bobcats in scoring (17.4 points per game) and assists (1), and posts 2.9 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Darius Brown II paces the Bobcats in assists (4.8 per game), and produces 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jubrile Belo is posting a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13 points and 1 assists, making 58.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Bobcats get 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Great Osobor.

Robert Ford III is putting up 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 29.4% of his shots from the field.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 16.2 3.6 6.6 2.5 0.1 2.3 Keyontae Johnson 16.4 5.2 2.3 0.8 0 1.9 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 9.3 6.2 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.6 Desi Sills 9 4 2.6 0.9 0.7 0.4 Cam Carter 5.7 2.6 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.8

Montana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)