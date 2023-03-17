The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) against the Providence Friars (21-11) at 7:10 PM ET. The Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Friars' Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

In its previous game, Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt on Friday, 80-73. Its high scorer was Antonio Reeves with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 1 2 0 3 Jacob Toppin 21 11 1 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 19 15 1 2 1 0

Providence's Last Game

Providence dropped its most recent game to UConn, 73-66, on Thursday. Hopkins starred with 16 points, plus seven boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bryce Hopkins 16 7 3 1 0 0 Noah Locke 14 1 1 1 0 4 Devin Carter 9 3 2 3 0 1

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe averages 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Cason Wallace paces the Wildcats at 4.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.6 points.

Reeves is putting up 14.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field.

Providence Players to Watch

Hopkins is the Friars' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and posts 2.3 assists.

Devin Carter gives the Friars 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ed Croswell gets the Friars 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jared Bynum is the Friars' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he delivers 10 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Friars get 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Locke.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.4 12.3 1.9 1.5 1.1 0 Jacob Toppin 14.8 8.2 2.4 0.6 0.3 1.2 Cason Wallace 10.9 3 5.1 1.6 0.7 0.5 Antonio Reeves 16.7 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 2.2 Chris Livingston 8 6.5 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.6

