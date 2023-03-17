Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) at MVP Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-71, with Miami coming out on top. Game time is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Miami is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 145.5 total.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -145, Drake +120

Miami vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Miami (-2.5)



Miami (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Miami has put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Drake is 15-16-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 12-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-17-0. The two teams combine to score 154.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

Miami ranks 172nd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Miami hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (153rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Hurricanes rank 12th in college basketball with 102.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 218th in college basketball defensively with 92.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Miami has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball play), 1.3 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (159th in college basketball).

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +388 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Drake comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It pulls down 33.5 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.6.

Drake connects on 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (32nd in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 30.6%.

Drake has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (21st in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces (213th in college basketball).

