A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) take the court against the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers score an average of 62.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • Sacred Heart has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Cardinal score 76.5 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 58.3 the Pioneers allow.
  • Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 15-11.
  • This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede.
  • The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have given up.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Utah L 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center
3/15/2023 Southern W 57-47 Maples Pavilion
3/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

