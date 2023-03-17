On Friday, March 17, 2023 at United Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning run when visiting the Chicago Bulls (31-37), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Bulls (-2.5) 225 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bulls (-2.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bulls (-2.5) 224.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bulls (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 (10th in the league) for a +45 scoring differential overall.
  • The Timberwolves put up 115.5 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.6 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Chicago has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
  • Minnesota is 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +35000 +11000 +100
Bulls +100000 +50000 +700

