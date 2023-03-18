Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Timberwolves (33-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 2.1% less often than the Raptors (34-35-1) this year.
- Toronto covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Toronto's games have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (32 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 24-17, while the Timberwolves are 18-19 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is 12th in the league in points scored (115.7 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.9).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36%.
- Minnesota attempts 38.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Minnesota's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.8% are 2-pointers.
