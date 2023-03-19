The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 West Region bracket matchup against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:40 PM on TBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -4.5 157.5

Gonzaga vs TCU Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs have a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Gonzaga has won 19 of its 21 games, or 90.5%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

TCU's ATS record is 14-18-0 this year.

This season, the Horned Frogs have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 15 48.4% 87.4 162.5 72.8 140.8 155 TCU 5 15.6% 75.1 162.5 68 140.8 142.1

Additional Gonzaga vs TCU Insights & Trends

Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs have gone over the total seven times.

TCU has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Horned Frogs have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The 87.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68).

Gonzaga has a 12-12 record against the spread and a 25-2 record overall when putting up more than 68 points.

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 75.1 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, TCU is 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 13-18-0 12-15 17-14-0 TCU 14-18-0 4-3 15-17-0

Gonzaga vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga TCU 14-1 Home Record 13-4 7-2 Away Record 4-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

