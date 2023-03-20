Mike Conley will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In a 122-107 loss to the Raptors (his most recent action) Conley put up 12 points.

Below we will dive into Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.6 Assists 5.5 7.0 4.7 PRA 21.5 20.7 22.1 PR 15.5 13.7 17.4 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Knicks

The Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 112.2 points per game.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Knicks are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2022 34 10 4 7 1 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.