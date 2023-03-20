Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes enter this game on the heels of an 80-66 win against JMU on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory.

The Buckeyes have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30

66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.

The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 93rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 80.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball). They have a +414 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Ohio State is scoring 74.8 points per game this season in conference action, which is 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (80.7).

At home, the Buckeyes are scoring 4.8 more points per game (82.8) than they are when playing on the road (78).

When playing at home, Ohio State is allowing 2.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than on the road (67).

The Buckeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 73.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.4 points fewer than the 80.7 they've scored this season.

North Carolina Performance Insights