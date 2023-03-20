Texas vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Longhorns earned a 79-40 victory against East Carolina.
Texas vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- When the Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 25 by a score of 78-58, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Longhorns have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Texas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15
- 83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 57 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +577 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.
- With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Texas is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.5 PPG).
- The Longhorns are scoring 78.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.9).
- In 2022-23, Texas is surrendering 53 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.9.
- The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 66 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 73.5 they've scored this year.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +326 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per contest (161st in college basketball).
- In ACC action, Louisville has averaged 3.2 fewer points (69.9) than overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cardinals average 77.2 points per game. Away, they average 71.1.
- At home Louisville is conceding 62.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is away (64.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Cardinals are averaging 70.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (73.1).
