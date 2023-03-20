The New York Knicks (42-30) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 37 of 72 outings.
  • Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 32-39-0 ATS this year.
  • The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 33 45.8% 115.1 230.7 112.2 228.2 224.7
Timberwolves 37 51.4% 115.6 230.7 116 228.2 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .432 (16-20-0). On the road, it is .457 (16-19-0).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks give up.
  • Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-31 1-3 37-35
Timberwolves 32-39 1-2 33-39

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Timberwolves
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
20-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-17
22-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 116
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
33-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-14
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.