The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after dropping five straight home games. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-5) 241.5 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Timberwolves (-5.5) 241.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Timberwolves (-4.5) - -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Timberwolves (-4.5) - -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves average 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall.
  • The Hawks put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 34-38-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta is 31-38-3 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +20000 +9000 +110
Hawks +25000 +8000 -130

