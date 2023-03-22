The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on March 22, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 24-13 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Timberwolves score just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hawks allow (117.5).

Minnesota is 18-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 116.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.7).

At home, Minnesota is surrendering 2.5 fewer points per game (115) than on the road (117.5).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.7 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than on the road (11.7). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (37%).

Timberwolves Injuries