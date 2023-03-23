A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to decide which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn is 23-10-0 ATS this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas has compiled a 17-16-2 record against the spread this season.

Razorbacks games have hit the over 14 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 UConn is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (eighth-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +1000, the 53rd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Razorbacks were +1500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

Arkansas has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

