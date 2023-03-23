Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP as the Wild play the Flyers.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wild vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Wild Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have allowed 188 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with 205 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 69 22 41 63 40 40 38.9%
Joel Eriksson Ek 71 23 30 53 13 39 48.6%
Matthew Boldy 71 23 29 52 36 48 57.4%
Marcus Johansson 70 15 21 36 25 25 42.6%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers have allowed 231 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Flyers have 186 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 26 goals during that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 69 17 34 51 30 34 50.3%
Owen Tippett 65 21 18 39 20 36 63%
Scott Laughton 66 16 22 38 38 33 47.2%
Anthony DeAngelo 63 10 27 37 55 21 -

