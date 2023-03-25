After two rounds of play in the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Matt Wallace is in the lead (-11). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

TV: Golf Channel

Corales Puntacana Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Matt Wallace 1st -11 67-66 Sam Stevens 2nd -10 69-65 Wyndham Clark 2nd -10 69-65 Akshay Bhatia 4th -8 73-63 Brice Garnett 4th -8 66-70

Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 12:45 PM ET Tyler Duncan (-8/4th), Wyndham Clark (-10/2nd) 12:35 PM ET Akshay Bhatia (-8/4th), Brice Garnett (-8/4th) 12:25 PM ET Brandon Matthews (-7/8th), Nicolai Hojgaard (-8/4th) 11:30 AM ET Kevin Tway (-6/10th), Dylan Wu (-6/10th) 11:40 AM ET Brent Grant (-6/10th), Austin Eckroat (-6/10th) 11:50 AM ET Ben Martin (-6/10th), Austin Cook (-6/10th) 12:05 PM ET Ricky Barnes (-6/10th), Thomas Detry (-6/10th) 11:10 AM ET Michael Kim (-5/19th), Henrik Norlander (-5/19th) 11:20 AM ET Sean O'Hair (-5/19th), Matthias Schwab (-5/19th) 10:40 AM ET Aaron Baddeley (-4/28th), Bill Haas (-5/19th)

