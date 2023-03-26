Jaden McDaniels' Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 125-124 win against the Hawks, McDaniels tallied 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for McDaniels, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.3 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.2 Assists -- 2.0 1.8 PRA 18.5 18.3 22.5 PR 17.5 16.3 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.9



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Warriors

McDaniels is responsible for taking 10.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

McDaniels is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 104.3 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.0 points per contest, the Warriors are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Warriors have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 33 12 3 1 2 0 3 2/1/2023 38 9 7 3 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.