Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 99-96 win against the Warriors, Conley had 12 points and two steals.

Below we will look at Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 15.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 7 4.9 PRA 20.5 21.1 23.8 PR 14.5 14.1 18.9 3PM 1.5 2 2.8



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Kings

Conley's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 118.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked last in the league, giving up 26.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 24 3 3 4 0 0 1/3/2023 33 18 1 7 2 0 3 12/30/2022 30 17 2 8 4 0 1

