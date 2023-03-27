Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (45-29) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) at Golden 1 Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Sabonis, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves were victorious in their previous game against the Warriors, 99-96, on Sunday. Naz Reid led the way with 23 points, plus six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naz Reid 23 6 1 0 0 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 14 5 3 2 0 4 Anthony Edwards 13 4 3 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he averages 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he averages 13.8 points and 1.1 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the league.

The Timberwolves receive 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley is posting a team-best 7.0 assists per game. And he is producing 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 14.7 11.8 2.2 1.0 1.6 0.0 Kyle Anderson 12.3 7.5 7.8 1.2 1.0 0.8 Mike Conley 15.8 3.1 4.9 1.3 0.2 2.8 Anthony Edwards 17.2 3.9 2.7 0.4 0.5 2.1 Jaden McDaniels 15.7 3.9 1.6 0.4 1.0 1.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.