The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) host the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360. The Avalanche have won three straight games.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 while scoring 42 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.7%). They have allowed 28 goals.

Wild vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)

Avalanche (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have earned a record of 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 43-22-9.

In the 23 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

Across the 10 games this season the Wild finished with only one goal, they have earned eight points.

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 43 games, earning 67 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 21-9-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-13-4 (48 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 7th 33.2 Shots 31.1 18th 16th 31.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 14th 2nd 25.7% Power Play % 21.9% 12th 16th 79.5% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 12th

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

