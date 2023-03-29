On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when taking on the Phoenix Suns (40-35), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.7 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are allowing 111.9 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) and giving up 116 (18th in NBA).

These teams score a combined 229.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 227.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 38 times in 75 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 36-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +13000 +4500 -549 Suns +450 +220 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.