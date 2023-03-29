The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The point total is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 235.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 30 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.

Minnesota has a 231.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 35-40-0 this year.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 18 games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 20 26.7% 113.7 229.6 111.9 227.9 225.9 Timberwolves 30 39.5% 115.9 229.6 116 227.9 231.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). Away, it is .500 (19-19-0).

The Timberwolves put up just four more points per game (115.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.9).

Minnesota is 25-21 against the spread and 29-18 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 39-35 15-13 38-37 Timberwolves 35-40 14-9 35-41

Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Timberwolves 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-21 23-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-18 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 32-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-10 35-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-7

